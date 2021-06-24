Rihanna and Boyfriend ASAP Rocky Pack On the PDA During Fun-Filled Date Night in NYC

Another day, another reason to obsess over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as a couple! The A-list duo was spotted packing on the PDA during a fun-filled date night in NYC.

The “Desperado” artist, 33, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 32, were photographed playing games and getting cozy at Barcade in New York City on Wednesday, June 23. Of course, both Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, were dressed to the nines.

The Fenty Beauty founder wore a sheer pink dress with a matching fluffy bucket hat, while the Harlem native wore leather pants, a leather jacket and a purple knit tank top. The pair’s outing comes about a month after A$AP broke his silence on their blossoming romance.

During an interview with GQ magazine, published on May 19, the Grammy Award winner referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life” and “my lady” before revealing what it’s like for him to be in a committed relationship. “So much better,” A$AP gushed. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Although Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti, she “absolutely” influenced A$AP’s new music, he said. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”

Prior to A$AP, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for three years before calling it quits in January 2020. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time, adding Rihanna “really loved” Hassan, 32.

“She thought their differences made them stronger but ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work,” the insider added. As for Rihanna and A$AP, they “have a ton in common,” a separate source previously told Life & Style. “They’re creative, very family-oriented and they make each other laugh. The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

