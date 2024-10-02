Sabrina Carpenter will not stand for critics spreading false information about her live performances. In fact, she directly responded to one person who claimed that she was lip-synching at one of her recent concerts.

Along with a video of Sabrina, 25, singing her hit “Please Please Please,” a TikTok user replied to a commenter who asked, “Does she ever sing live?” The creator responded, “Hate to say it but 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing.” Sabrina popped into the comments section to shut down the lies.

“I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers,” she clapped back. Several other fans who have gotten to see the “Espresso” singer in concert also made sure to defend her with comments like, “i saw her live and she 100% sang everything,” and, “She doesn’t lip sync she sings 100% live just a little bit of backing track.”

After opening up for Taylor Swift on the Eras tour in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, Sabrina is now headlining her own Short n’ Sweet tour in arenas across the country. The tour began on September 23 in Ohio and will end its North America run on November 18. In March 2025, Sabrina will bring the tour overseas to Europe for another string of shows.

The tour goes hand-in-hand with Sabrina’s album of the same name, which she released in August. In September, Sabrina attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where she gave fans a taste of what they could expect on the tour by performing a medley of Short n’ Sweet’s three singles: “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste.” She also took home the award for Song of the Year for “Espresso.”

The awards show allowed Sabrina to reunite with Taylor, 34, who has been busy on her own tour, which continued with a European leg over the summer. She wrapped up three months of shows on August 20 and will return for a final North American leg from mid-October to early December.

“sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram after she wrapped up her stretch of Eras tour shows. “I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received. also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

She concluded, “and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

In addition to the concerts in Singapore and Australia, Sabrina was also the opening act on the Eras tour for its South America shows in 2023, which included stops in Argentina and Brazil.