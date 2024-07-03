Sarah Jessica Parker is so determined to make And Just Like That a success and beat out Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show in the ratings that she’s insisting on hiring writers that will make the show funnier!

“They want the show to realize its full potential, even if they have to get there incrementally,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about the upcoming season 3 of the HBO Max show. “The correction from season 1 to season 2 was to make the show sexier, make the cast look cooler, make the fashion content relevant and reintegrate Kim Catrall into the story.”

The source adds that “now that they’re fully in production on season 3,” the production team is “planning to get these episodes on the air this year.”

“The pressure is on to actually make the writing funnier and ‘stickier’ – meaning that viewers will keep talking about the story and the jokes during the week while they’re waiting for the new episode to drop,” the insider explains. “As experienced as [AJLT showrunner] Michael Patrick King is, he is older than any of the cast members and I think it was difficult for him to have to rely on so many less experienced writers during the first two seasons.”

The creative team is “trying to up their storytelling and their joke quality this year,” which is where the source says that all of its “money is going.”

“In success, everybody benefits but it’s always a risk when you focus on one element of a show at the expense of everything else,” the source notes. “Clearly Sarah Jessica sees that as a risk worth taking!”

Meanwhile, an additional source tells Life & Style that they are cutting some on-camera expenses, such as cast and locations, to beef up the writing team behind the scenes.

The Sex and the City spinoff premiered in 2021, and brought back original stars Sarah Jessica, 59, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The cast was clearly missing Kim, 67, who played Samantha Jones on the original show, though she eventually made a brief cameo in the second season.

Sarah Jessica previously revealed during a June 2022 interview on “The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter” podcast that they did not ask Kim to join the main cast of the HBO Max revival because she “made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue.”

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,’” she said at the time, acknowledging the rumors that Kim didn’t participate because due to her years long feud with Sarah Jessica.

While it’s not clear if Kim will reprise her role in season 3, Sarah Jessica confirmed that filming was underway by posting a photo of a script via Instagram in May.