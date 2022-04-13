Looking good, Rebecca Donaldson! Scott Disick‘s latest flame, 27, showed off her toned abs while out and about with a friend in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 12.

The London lady wore a white crop top and off-white pants while walking around the city. She paired the look with a nude-colored purse and gold jewelry. As for her shoes, Rebecca stayed comfy in sneakers during her shopping trip.

These photos came days after she and Scott made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians premiere on April 7, seemingly making things official amid romance rumors. At the event, the Flip It Like Disick star arrived holding Rebecca’s hand in one of his classic suites while she opted for a green off-the-shoulder dress.

Ahead of their romance, a source told Life & Style in December 2021 that Scott was “trying to find a woman he can settle down with.” The insider added, “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was in an on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for nearly 10 years and together they share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Poosh founder, 43, for her part, is happily engaged to Travis Barker, and Scott appears to be looking for something similar.

Scott told Khloé Kardashian during the Kardashians premiere episode — set to air on Thursday, April 14 — that things have started to “change” because “Kourtney has her life with Travis.” He added, “As hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally move on.”

Now, his relationship with Rebecca is in full swing. A source told Life & Style earlier this month, “Kourtney is so happy that Scott is finally dating someone closer to his age.” Previously, Scott dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, who were both 19 when their respective romances started.

“She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the insider added. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”

The source added, “Kourtney keeps joking to friends, ‘Scott’s finally dating a grownup!’ and she truly couldn’t be happier for him. She wants him to be happy because a happy Scott means it’s easier for her to deal with him as a coparent.”

All’s well that ends well! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Rebecca out and about in Los Angeles.