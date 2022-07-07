Selena Gomez made a gorgeous entrance at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, July 7, looking crisp and classic in a monochrome black and white ensemble. The actress wore a white top with ruffles along the short sleeves and neckline. The shirt featured a keyhole chest cutout and black buttons at the neck. It matched perfectly with her pointed white heels and matching handbag as Selena rocked a black wrap-style miniskirt to complete her chic outfit.

The 29-year-old looked stunning with minimal makeup and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun. For all of the over-the-top outfits other stars have worn during to PFW so far, Selena’s stylish yet simple clean look was a breath of fresh air.

Selena was mobbed by photographers and fans as she arrived at a restaurant in the City of Light. She missed the uber-glitzy Balenciaga show the day prior, which saw the likes of such A-listers as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid walk the runway in the label’s newest couture looks.

While the star has been focused on her acting career, with season 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building dropping on June 28, Selena gave fans hope that new music could be on the way. She shared a Wednesday, July 6, TikTok post showing her in a recording studio in front of a microphone. Selena had a headset on and appeared to be in the process of laying down audio, though she kept her video silent as not to give away any hints about what she was working on.

It was enough to get Selena’s fans worked up with joy, with one commenting, “NEW MUSIC YESSSSS,” and another adding, “ready and waiting!” One person asked, “When is the album coming?”

It’s been nearly two and a half years since Selena dropped her third studio album, Rare, on January 10, 2020. It yielded such hits as the upbeat “Look at Her Now” and the pensive ballad about lost love, “Lose You to Love Me.” It was the singer’s first album release since her final split from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018 after beginning the year amid an on-again romance with Selena.

We can’t wait to see more of the singer-actress’ looks as Paris Fashion Week progresses, as her first outfit is such a winner.

Scroll down to see photos of Selena’s stunning first appearance at PFW.