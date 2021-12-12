Sniped! Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause stood up for herself against an internet troll who accused her of being “fake.”

“You two faced bitch!!” the troll apparently wrote in a DM that Chrishell, 40, shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 11. “You seriously act like you’re the f–king victim when you’re not! That ugly predator mask you wear isn’t going to cut it.”

The troll continued their lengthy message by commenting on the former Days of Our Lives actress’ relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

“You can’t accomplish anything without a man!” they wrote, before adding, “The only reason why you’re getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason. You’re such a fake and I hope you own up to your s–t and stop holding grudges.”

The Selling Sunset star responded in a classy manner, starting off by saying, “It would seem I am not the miserable one here,” in her Story’s caption.

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

“When you are an agent on TV, you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone.”

Chrishell then ended her slick clapback with a few laughing and a kissing face emoji to lighten the mood. “But please take a [breath] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!”

The realtor isn’t the first one from the Netflix series to face this level of online bullying. Costar Christine Quinn recently came under fire by an internet troll who alleged that she faked her pregnancy.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy?” an Instagram user wrote in a DM to Christine, 33, on November 27. “It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

The How to Be a Boss Bitch author quickly shut down the accusation by sharing a screenshot of the DM to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “K y’all are f—king sick,” per Us Weekly.

The realtor then followed up on the “pregnancy gate” rumors later on Twitter, noting this was “seriously so hurtful” and demanded accusers to “apologize.”

