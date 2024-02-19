Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring on Groundhog’s Day, but Old Man Winter isn’t ready to bid farewell just yet. Many of us have been on the receiving end of inches of snow and blistering winds as of late. While spring is on the way, it’s certainly not time to pack away your cold-weather wardrobe just yet.

Lightweight jackets are a great way to stay warm as the season transitions. To mark the moment, Levi’s is offering 37% off a luxurious sherpa zip-up teddy jacket — and it’s one of the coziest outerwear finds you’ll come across. It features an all-over soft sherpa fabric to keep you warm on a blistering cold day, but it’s lightweight enough that you won’t break out into a sweat. It also features a hidden adjustable drawcord at the waist, two lower pockets and a stand collar.

Get the Levi’s Sherpa Teddy Jacket for just $63 (originally $99) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers can snag this red-hot find in 12 different shades. The lightweight mauve hue is fantastic for fashionistas who prefer more neutral vibes. There are more vibrant options like fuchsia and green too. Plus, there are three different plaid patterns — all of which are adorable. Each garment is available in women’s sizes X-S through 4X.

This jacket is so beautiful, but it’s also versatile too. You can layer it with an oversized puffer jacket or a sleeveless vest. You can wear it alone as the finishing touch for various outfit styles. For a laid-back look, you can pair it with jeans, a lightweight turtleneck and canvas sneakers. You can dress it up with leather pants and booties too — brunch goals!

According to shoppers, this jacket is a certified fashion hit. “This jacket is warm, soft, and roomy,” one reviewer shared. “I didn’t tighten the hem, but you have the option to tighten it for a more puffy look. The pockets are deep,” they said before confirming they stored an iPhone, keys and wallet in them.

Spring may be on the way, but it’s not time to pack away your favorite jackets just yet. This swoon-worthy sherpa number is on sale right now at Amazon!

