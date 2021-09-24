Looking good! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her toned arms in a stylish strapless top before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 23.

The gold medal winner, 24, paired the adorable flowy crop top with matching pants and clear, platform heels. Simone also had a denim jacket in tow, but it looks like it was unneeded in the warm California weather.

Simone is not only touring with the U.S. gymnastics team following the Tokyo Olympics, but she’s attended many star-studded events since returning home from Japan. The Texan wowed at the MTV Video Music Awards‘ red carpet on September 12 in a baby pink dress that featured one strap and a sky-high slit.

The following day, she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. She donned an incredible 88-pound gown designed by Lexington native Beckett Fogg for her debut at the A-list event.

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong and empowered,” Simone gushed to Vogue about the gown during a fitting.

Of course, Simone stuns everywhere she goes, but the Courage to Soar author has been very vocal about wanting to redefine beauty standards.

“I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I’m standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “Today, I say I am done competing versus beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like.”

While the Simone vs. Herself star has had many career highs, she had a bit of a bumpy ride at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering from the “twisties,” a condition that affects an athlete’s awareness while they are in mid-air. After overcoming the mental block, she competed in balance beam, and her incredible comeback earned her the bronze medal.

Following her momentous performance, Simone addressed trolls and haters who claimed she “quit” the Olympics. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” she explained during a press conference. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Simone’s fabulous outfit from Jimmy Kimmel Live!