After adding four new medals to her collection, Simone Biles is setting her sights beyond the Olympics as she teased a new challenge: motherhood!

“Me and Jonathan [Owens] always talk about kids,” Simone, 27, told the TODAY show in an interview published on Wednesday, August 7. “He would’ve had them, like, yesterday if he could’ve, obviously.”

Although they have babies on the brain, Simone said she and her husband, “have goals that they want to achieve” before they start their family.

“But yes, that’s definitely in our future,” the professional athlete concluded, before agreeing that she could definitely see herself as a mom.

Simone and Jonathan, 29, met on the A-list dating app Raya in March 2020 and made their relationship Instagram Official in August of the same year. They got engaged in February 2022 and married in a courthouse ceremony on April 22, 2023. One month later, the couple celebrated a second time with an additional ceremony with family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Simone has had the support of her husband during her time at the 2024 Paris Olympics — with him cheering wildly when she won Olympic gold. The Chicago Bears safety arranged time off from his preseason football practice to attend the team finals event on July 30 — a high-pressure moment for Simone, who had withdrawn from several events during the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to focus on her mental health.

Getty

“Simone’s madly in love and having Jonathan there gave her a big boost. She went into these Games in a much better place,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 6. “Jonathan’s an athlete too, so he gets what she’s been going through. Simone’s so brave speaking up about her mental health and has inspired so many people, including Jonathan.”

After her win, Jonathan faced major controversy from fans after posing for a photo with his wife and wearing her Olympic medal. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” Jonathan captioned a series of photos via Instagram on July 30, adding a flame and heart eye emoji. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Fans were quick to flood his comments section with harsh words aimed at the NFL player.

“Give the medal back bby thats not yours,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately.”

“That’s Simone’s gold medal you’re holding, not yours my guy,” a third quipped.

Simone chimed into the conversation after TikTok star Kiera Breaugh shared a video on July 31, demanding Jonathan “take her medal off”, with the post receiving more than 450,000 “likes”

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures,” Simone wrote in the comment section on August 1. “So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f–king miserable. Leave us alone.”

In addition to winning gold in the team finals, Simone also took home the top honor on vault and the individual all-around. She also won a silver medal for her floor exercise routine.