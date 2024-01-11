For months now, we’ve been on the hunt for the viral Skims Fits Everybody long-sleeve shirt — but it’s sold out everywhere! Then we came across a TikTok video recommending this affordable alternative from Amazon and immediately added the top to cart.

To our amazement, this shirt is surprisingly high-quality for the low price. It feels buttery soft and stretchy, like lululemon Align leggings. And it’s also thick enough for winter, thanks to the double-layer fabric. Oh, and did we mention it’s currently on sale? Snag this bestselling shirt while it’s still in stock in your size — which may not be long!

PUMIEY Long Sleeve Shirts for Women Final Sale: $24.99 $32.99 Description Keep trying to snag the Skims long-sleeve tee that's always sold out? We found a lookalike on Amazon — and it's on sale now!

Get the Pumiey Women’s Long-Sleeve Crewneck Slim-Fit Top for just $25 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Pumiey Women’s Long-Sleeve Crewneck Slim-Fit Top is like the Alexa of athleisure — it does it all! You can take this basic from exercise to errands to evening drinks. Made from a creamy, comfy material, this top feels like a second skin! But even the lightest shades aren’t see-through because of the extra lining.

In terms of length, this versatile shirt is somewhere in between a crop top and a longer layering piece — it covers your navel but not your hips. If you ask us, that’s the ideal cut for high-waisted or medium-rise pants.

Amazon

This trendy top comes in 11 different colors, including neutrals and pastels. You can’t go wrong with classic black! It’s the perfect match for any patterned bottom, or just your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. Sporty enough for a workout and stylish enough for the weekend!

See It! Get the Pumiey Women’s Long-Sleeve Crewneck Slim-Fit Top for just $25 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore more tops here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!