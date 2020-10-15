Family first! Sofia Richie and her mom, Diane Alexander, have such a strong bond. While the former model and dancer isn’t quite as famous as her ex-husband, Lionel Richie, Diane still 100 percent supports her daughter being in the spotlight — and everything that goes along with it.

For example, while Sofia was dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick, Diane assured there was no drama whatsoever with the Talentless founder’s ex Kourtney Kardashian … no matter what the rumors said! “They’re in a healthy place,” the Los Angeles native told Life & Style in March 2020.

“To me, everything’s really good,” Diane added. “It’s very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it.” Sofia’s loving parent went on to explain that the up-and-coming actress was able to navigate the situation with Scott, Kourtney and their three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — as a result of her maturity.

“She doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise; she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” Diane, who also shares son Miles Richie with the “Hello” singer, gushed. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

According to Diane, Sofia has been living on her own since she was just 18 years old. “She’s so independent, she’s been taking care of herself. I’m so proud of her.”

That said, ever since the young A-lister split from Scott in mid-August, Sofia has been “spending more time” with her mom, a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come.”

Being surrounded by her loved ones allows Sofia to keep her “a distance from Scott that will help her move on,” the insider noted. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward.” With Diane by her side, we have no doubt Sofia will be A-OK!

To see Sofia Richie’s sweetest photos with her mom, Diane Alexander, over the years, scroll through the gallery below.