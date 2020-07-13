Courtesy of Diane Alexander/Instagram

Raised by a strong woman! Sofia Richie’s mom, Diane Alexander, isn’t quite as famous as the model’s dad, Lionel Richie, but there’s a lot to learn about her nevertheless. Keep reading for more details on Diane.

Diane Alexander is Sofia Richie’s biological mom:

Because Sofia’s family tree is a bit complicated, a lot of people confuse the up-and-coming actress for her older sister, Nicole Richie, who was adopted. Sofia’s parents are Diane and Lionel, while Nicole’s biological parents are Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss. The former Simple Life star was legally adopted by Lionel and his first ex-wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, when she was 9 years old.

Diane Alexander used to work in Hollywood:

Diane worked primarily as a dancer and model for many years but was featured in the films Forget Paris and Dead Winter. Additionally, in 1986, she was the lead in Lionel’s “Dancing on the Ceiling” music video.

Diane Alexander has two children:

Prior to giving birth to Sofia in 1998, Diane and Lionel welcomed their firstborn son, Miles Brockman Richie, in 1994.

Diane Alexander is friendly with the Kardashians:

“They are great people, they are sweet, they’re hard-working, who doesn’t want a family that tight?” Diane previously told Life & Style. “What’s the negative? I have nothing bad to ever say about them.”

Admittedly, Diane doesn’t watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she’s known the famous siblings “since they were little.”

Diane Alexander “loves” Scott Disick:

“We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” Diane also told Life & Style of her daughter’s now-ex-boyfriend. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.” Scott shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Diane Alexander looks to Sofia for advice:

“She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” she gushed of her daughter in the same interview. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

Sofia is lucky to have such a great mom!

