Hump day! Sofia Richie took to her Instagram to show off her “Wednesday diaries” and give fans a look at her quarantine life on April 15. All in all, it looked like the 21-year-old had a lovely and relaxing mid-week chill sesh.

In a series of five photos, the model shared several aspects of her self-isolation Wednesday. The snaps included a photo of Boston lettuce (yum), a bowl of blueberries (double yum), a close-up shot of a horse (cute) and her poolside setup overlooking Los Angeles from up in the hills (so incredibly dreamy).

One of the main components of her chill session was the memoir Untamed by Glennon Doyle. The book details the author’s journey with divorce, finding love with Olympic soccer star Abby Wambach and subsequently coming out to her family. Considering the subject matter, it seems as though Sof has been getting in touch with her emotions while social distancing.

But that’s not all she’s been doing while at home. The starlet has also been spending time with boyfriend Scott Disick. The happy couple shared a rare selfie with their beloved dog, Hershula, on March 26. “And, of course, the weener [sic] of the house,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over their pup in his post.

Pandemic or not, Scott, 36, is always down to be cute with and for his lady. “Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini-breaks abroad, just the two of them,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019.

Plus, Sof’s mom, Diane Alexander, totally approves of the house-flipper. “I love him!” the former dancer, 52, told LS exclusively in March. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy.”

The proud mama even raved about the reality star’s parenting skills — something she would know a lot about. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that,” she gushed further. “He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Out of all the celebrities showing off their quarantine digs, Sofia is probably the one we’re most jealous of. That’s the life, y’all!