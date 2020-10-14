When in doubt, sweat it out! Sofia Richie showed off her intense fitness routine following her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “Rita Ora getting us through this workout,” Sofia’s longtime BFF Vas J Morgan captioned a Tuesday, October 13, video of the up-and-coming actress, 22, on a treadmill.

Of course, even when Sofia and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, were still together, the model was big on exercise. “Sofia works hard at keeping her amazing body in shape,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style, noting that Lionel Richie‘s daughter would “squeeze in a couple of sessions at the gym” when she and Scott were on vacation.

Courtesy of Vas J Morgan/Instagram

After nearly three years together, Sofia and the Talentless founder called it quits for good in mid-August. Initially, the former flames appeared to be amicable with each other. In fact, Scott left a sweet comment on Sofia’s Instagram post celebrating Rosh Hashanah on September 21. However, things have taken a somewhat sour turn since then.

Sofia unfollowed Scott on social media after the Flip It Like Disick producer was spotted out and about with model Bella Banos on October 1. “Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” a separate insider told Life & Style.

As it happens, the E! personality and the 24-year-old brunette beauty have a long history. The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after taking a trip to Costa Rica together. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” Bella gushed to In Touch at the time. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected.”

Despite Scott and Bella’s past, an additional source explained to Life & Style that the New York native “isn’t settling down with anyone.” Just days after his date with the influencer, Scott and a friend were spotted at celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. with two mystery women. “He’s playing the field.”

