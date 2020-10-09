Moving on and having fun. Sofia Richie was spotted enjoying a fun night with friends amid rumors her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is dating his ex-flame Bella Banos.

“I love,” the 22-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story photo of The Only Way Is Essex alum Vas Morgan and pal Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel seated across from her at a table covered in take-out containers on Thursday, October 8.

It’s good to see the up-and-coming actress enjoying herself with her closest confidants as her ex-boyfriend, 38, explores new romantic options. On October 1, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted enjoying a dinner date at celeb hotspot Nobu with Bella, 24. The steamy outing came just two months after Scott and Sofia split after nearly three years of dating.

“Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 7, while adding the starlet is particularly “leaning on” her older sister, Nicole Richie, for “support” these days. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it,” the source raved about the Nikki Fre$h star.

Despite the fact that things seemed to be getting hot and heavy between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his new flame, Scott is actually taking things slow when it comes to romance. He’s “not settling down with anyone,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.” In fact, he was spotted leaving Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women on Wednesday, October 7.

Life & Style confirmed Scott and Sofia split for the first time in late May but reconciled at a 4th of July party in Malibu. They broke up for good in August, nearly four months after the reality star checked himself into rehab. Scott stayed at a Colorado facility for a few days to address past emotional traumas related to the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014 in late April. He came back to Los Angeles after his personal medical records and photos of himself at the facility were leaked online.