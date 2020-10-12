The best furmom around! Sofia Richie posted a sweet selfie with her dog, Hershula, whom she used to share with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. “Madly in love with Hersh,” the up-and-coming actress, 22, captioned the photo on Monday, October 12.

As it happens, Sofia and Scott, 37, created a separate Instagram account for their precious Dapple Dachshund in December 2019. “The fact that my parents took so long to make me an Instagram,” the first post read. Sadly, since the former flames called it quits after nearly three years together in mid-August, the Talentless founder seemingly stopped spending time with the pup.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

In fact, Scott no longer follows the “@itshershula” account on Instagram. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star last posted a picture of Hershula about a year ago. “My little ones,” he wrote at the time, along with a snapshot of Hersh wearing a mock Louis Vuitton onesie while his daughter, Penelope Disick, admired in the background.

Following Sofia and Scott’s latest breakup, things between the former flames appeared to be amicable. However, after the New York native was spotted out on a date with model Bella Banos on October 1, Lionel Richie‘s daughter hit the unfollow button on Instagram. “Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” a source previously told Life & Style.

In attempts to cope with their split, the California native is “leaning on” her sister, Nicole Richie, the insider added. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”

As for Scott, he and Bella, 24, are hardly serious. Despite having a long history — the pair first sparked dating rumors after taking a trip to Costa Rica in 2017 — the Flip It Like Disick producer “isn’t settling down with anyone,” an additional source revealed to Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.”

Scott and the brunette beauty haven’t been photographed together since their date night. That said, on October 7, the E! personality stepped out to Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women. Clearly, someone is single and ready to mingle!

