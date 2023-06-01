'Not Embarrassed'! Stassi Schroeder Removed From Ride for Being Pregnant

Yikes! Stassi Schroeder claimed that she was removed from a ride at Universal Studios for being pregnant.

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off … because I’m pregnant,” the Bravo alum, 34, shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 31. “I’m not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour like.”

Stassi Schroeder/ Instagram

A Universal Studios guide for rider safety states that pregnant women cannot access the Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash ride.

The former Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her second baby with husband Beau Clark, with whom she already shares 2-year-old daughter Hartford.

“Secrets stress me out,” Stassi announced via Instagram on March 1. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

As she kicked off her journey to motherhood, the Next Level Basic author spoke candidly about wanting to “be a better person” for her children.

“I’m pregnant, and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” Stassi shared during a September 2020 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. I recognize that — and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

The author’s comments came after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 following a racially charged incident with fellow former cast member Faith Stowers. At the time, Faith recalled a particular moment when Stassi and Kristen Doute called the police on her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith shared during an Instagram Live with with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

Stassi told the story during a since-deleted episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast from 2018, writing in her Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom book that she “wasn’t hiding” what went down between herself and Faith but “also shouldn’t have been talking and joking about it.”

Both she and Kristen have since publicly apologized for the incident.

“It took me a while to process my feelings and recognize how layered it all was,” Stassi wrote in Off With My Head. “It took time to recognize that Faith felt it was about race because there is an actual serious problem between the Black community and the police in America. I understand that now.”