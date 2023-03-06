Girls’ trip! Kylie Jenner’s best friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel rocked thong bikinis during a luxe trip to Mexico. Although the Kardashians star was notably absent for the getaway, the besties looked to be having a fabulous time soaking up the sun.

Victoria, 31, rocked a blue string bikini that accentuated her curves while Stassie, 25, could be seen in a strapless bikini top with a colorful pattern and a black skirt coverup. Both ladies had their hair clipped up while bringing the heat in Tulum.

The group’s getaway appeared to be to celebrate Victoria’s birthday on March 5. There’s no doubt the birthday girl had an amazing night, and she kept the lavish celebration going the following morning with a large breakfast spread, which she showed via her Instagram Stories.

Instead of vacationing with her pals, Kylie, 25, and her two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire, attended an adorable storybook-themed birthday party to celebrate family friend Natalie Halcro’s daughter, Dove, turning 3 on March 4. Another close pal of Kylie, Yris Palmer, was at the party with her daughter Ayla, but she still managed to wish Victoria a happy birthday via her Instagram Stories.

In addition, Khloé Kardashian was a guest at the star-studded kiddie party with her daughter, True Thompson, and her niece Dream Kardashian, who is the only child of Rob Kardashian.

Victoria’s bikini-clad birthday trip comes amid Stassie going on tour with her boyfriend, Jaden Hossler. She shared loved-up Instagram photos with the musician on February 27 before his show in Spokane, Washington. Days later, on March 3, Stassie gave another look inside “tour life” with her beau, 22. Photos showed the pair kissing, sipping cocktails and snuggling in bed.

Prior to dating Stassie, Jaden was in a highly publicized romance with fellow TikTok sensation Nessa Barrett until they split in March 2022 after one year of dating.

The influencers broke up a few months after they moved in together in the beginning of 2022. At the time, Jaden and Nessa, 20, shared a joint statement via their respective Instagram Stories confirming their breakup after weeks of speculation.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health,” their statement read in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Stassie and Victoria in bikinis while vacationing in Tulum.