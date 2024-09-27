Sumer might just have wrapped up, though Summer House star Amanda Batula reveals what fans can expect for the upcoming season 9 during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“I think that all I can say is that this summer is different,” Amanda, 33, reveals while discussing her swimwear line with South Moon Under. “Last summer you kind of had … for the most part everyone was best friends and getting along.”

After noting there was a “little beef here and there” and the “drama sprinkled throughout” for season 8, Amanda says the stars “were able to all come together” and “there was so much love.”

“This summer was different,” she continues about season 9, which they wrapped filming over Labor Day weekend. “There’s a lot of different dynamics in the house. It’s good, though. It’s interesting. I enjoyed it.”

While most of the costars got along during season 8, fans watched Carl Radke and Linday Hubbard call off their engagement. Lindsay, 38, has since moved on and is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Turner Kufe. Both she and Carl, 39, returned to the house for the upcoming season, so fans are eager to see their dynamic play out.

Meanwhile, sparks flew between West Wilson and Ciara Miller during season 8. Despite splitting before season 8 premiered, both Ciara, 28, and West, 28, returned for season 9.

Another storyline featured on season 8 followed Amanda and her husband, Kyle Cooke, arguing when she expressed interest in launching her own swimwear line. While the couple got into a major fight on the show, Amanda tells Life & Style that Kyle, 42, has been supportive of her latest business venture.

“He is extremely supportive,” Amanda, 33, says about Kyle’s reaction to the line, adding that he didn’t initially understand her plan and only “hears what he wants to hear.”

“We had conversations after that … right after the summer, not even when I was thinking about really doing anything, and he completely got it,” Amanda adds about the fight, which was documented during a May episode of the show.

Not only has Kyle been emotionally supportive, but he’s also helped out with the “business side of things” and “negotiations.”

“He is so willing to hop on the phone with me and take … the lead on a call, or whatever it is that I need from him. And then he just kind of stays out of it and lets me do my creative thing,” she continued. “And he’s not really involved in that aspect.”

Amanda also teased her swimwear line, explaining that her “biggest focus” is “the fit, the adjustability, the support and the comfortability of the pieces.”

“I wanted to make sure that [we’re] doing something that’s like a little different, or taking some of my favorite things from swimsuits that I have and combining them into what I think is the perfect swim top for my bigger boobs so that I don’t have to alter stuff and change them afterwards,” the Bravo star added about the line, which will officially launch in 2025.