Summer House star Ciara Miller explained that she had to set “boundaries” while filming season 9 of the reality show with West Wilson after their split.

After fans watched Ciara, 28, and West, 28, pursue a romance during season 8 of the Bravo show, the pair confirmed they tried dating at the end of the summer 2023 and revealed they called it quits during the reunion in June.

Fresh off of filming season 9, Ciara told Decider on Tuesday, September 10, that she felt “so much more comfortable with [herself] and with the house” going into the most recent summer.

“I don’t feel bad for making boundaries,” she said when asked how filming season 9 was different from season 8. “I don’t feel bad for expressing the way that I feel. And honestly, I’m genuinely being myself and keeping it real. If you don’t like it, if they don’t like it, it’s whatever.”

Ciara continued, “It’s what I have to do to protect myself but also move forward and also just, like, function and be who I am. So, honestly, [I’m] just being unapologetically me this season and rolling with all the punches.”

Despite having to live in a house with West after they called it quits, the model insisted she has no plans to stop appearing on Summer House.

“Honestly, I think that this summer — it’s like my fifth summer in the house which is insane,” she said about the past summer. “I feel like it was just yesterday that I was brand new to this group. But I feel like now I’m kind of like these people aren’t going anywhere. I can’t get rid of them, they can’t get rid of me.”

Ciara then reiterated that she feels “so much more comfortable in the house” and believes that she has “grown up in this house.”

While Ciara and West never defined their relationship during season 8, they confirmed that they continued seeing each other after they left the Hamptons summer house in 2023.

“We kept things rolling to December, early December we had a dinner about like laying it all out there and figuring out what we were going to do,” West explained during the reunion, which aired in June. “I don’t think we walked around saying boyfriend-girlfriend but basically, we hung out every day.”

Ciara then explained that she though their relationship was serious, sharing that they “went to his parents’ house, [they] we went and stayed with his brother in Chicago, [they] went to a wedding.”

She continued to share her side of the story by stating that West claimed he couldn’t commit to a relationship with her because of “show-related reasons.” Meanwhile, he admitted he struggled with “how [he] was going to navigate” their relationship once the show premiered in February.

“I’ve done a couple watch parties where people f–king show up and do whatever. That’s pictures and it’s …. the Bravo fanbase is all women,” the sports journalist continued. “There’s these random things that I’ve never experienced before. Not temptation, just, is that a s—-ty look then to go to these watch parties with women?”