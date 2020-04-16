Success! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to her Twitter to reveal she has grown out of “dark mindsets” on April 16 — and needless to say, we’re proud of her for giving herself that mental clarity. We all need it, y’all.

“To grow out of dark mindsets is the best feeling,” the 21-year-old bombshell wrote on social media. “Wishing all of y’all that s—t this year,” she concluded, adding black and pink heart emojis.

to grow out of dark mindsets is the best feeling. wishing all of y’all that shit this year 🖤💗 — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) April 16, 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share well-wishes and thoughts with the popular vlogger. “So proud of you!!! Hopefully I can too,” one fan gushed, while another noted, “I wish. Literally was slowly getting out of it and then this quarantine happened and it just made me feel so much worse.” A separate user wrote, “Love seeing this side of you. Glad you’re in such a good mindset!”

If we had to pin the Las Vegas native’s renewed mood on anything, we’d suspect she’s been doing a lot of soul-searching amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles.

In fact, the blonde beauty has been taking advantage of quarantine by doing a ton of tanning in skimpy bikinis, enjoying cheese plates and, believe it or not, helping people. She and her manager, Jordan Worona, started a new charity organization called Project Eleven Eleven in order to support families affected by coronavirus and provide them with immediate support.

“We realized that there’s a lot that we can do with not only this platform, but Jordan’s, too,” the MTV starlet said during her April 1 Instagram Live reveal. “Us as a team. We wanted to do something we felt could really change the world.”

Plus, she even developed a new way to connect with her supporters: via text message. “OK … drum roll please …” Tana announced on Twitter on April 14. “Introducing the TANA MONGEAU HOTLINE!! I’ve been bored during this quarantine and am so excited to text [you] all. Get ready for everything. Nudes? TEXT ME! 702-500-0176.”

Of course, fans everywhere have been blowing up the content creator’s phone — and giving her a little reprieve from the self-isolation ennui. Glad you’re feeling good, girl!