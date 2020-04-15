If you ever wanted to tell YouTuber Tana Mongeau how “dizzy” she is, now’s the time. The popular vlogger, 21, revealed she has a new ~hotline~ where fans can text her directly and chat. Needless to say, the blonde beauty’s followers are thrilled by the prospect.

“OK … drum roll please …” the MTV starlet began her announcement on Twitter on April 14. “Introducing the TANA MONGEAU HOTLINE!! I’ve been bored during this quarantine and am so excited to text [you] all. Get ready for everything. Nudes? TEXT ME! 702-500-0176,” she concluded, adding several heart-eyed emojis.

ok… ….drum roll please…….. introducing the TANA MONGEAU HOTLINE!! i’ve been bored during this quarantine and am so excited to text u all 🥰 get ready for everything. nudes? TEXT ME! 702-500-0176 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰 — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) April 15, 2020

Plus, a screengrab posted by a fan proved that even the automated intro message is totally Tana-esque. “Hi, it’s Tana,” the text read. “This text is from some AI Elon Musk type system but the rest will be from me!! Make sure to click the link and add yourself to my contacts so I don’t ghost you. Get ready for some weird texts … and some tea. Love you!”

Fans and followers couldn’t help but lose their minds over the new feature. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” one fan gushed, while another asked, “Hold on, did daddy Tana actually just text me?!” One follower was shocked that the reality star was really talking to fans. “The bitch actually responds!!” they wrote. “Hope [you] know I’m texting [you] every time I need a hype man,” another supporter said.

It’s no surprise to see the singer-songwriter taking advantage of different ways to connect with and give back to her fans. She recently launched a charity organization called Project Eleven Eleven, which was conceived with manager and BFF Jordan Worona, to benefit families struggling with the effects of coronavirus and give them immediate assistance.

At the end of the day, the content creator is really dedicated to her supporters. “I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” she told Life & Style exclusively in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Get those texting fingers ready, y’all!