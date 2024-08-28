No shame in his cosmetic work game! Tarek El Moussa thanked the inventor of Botox in a birthday celebration post, hinting that it helped him maintain his youthful looks.

“OMG I still can’t believe I’m 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox!” Tarek, 43, began in the caption of a series of Instagram photos he posted on Tuesday, August 27, along with laughing emojis.

“So … I celebrated my birthday in Tampa last weekend with the boss lady and incredible friends! The trip was the perfect blend of business and pleasure – exactly what we needed! From sunny adventures to unforgettable moments, it was a birthday to remember. Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! I appreciate all of you,” the Flip or Flop alum added next to the snapshots with wife Heather Rae Young.

Fans were divided over Tarek’s Botox confession. One user commented, “Happy birthday, but you don’t need Botox. A few wrinkles are sexy. That goes for both men and women.” Another person wrote, “Wait what I’m shook. I didn’t know you were 43 omg dude you look early 30s.”

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

“Thought you would be anti-Botox – with your clean eating and lifestyle,” a fan told Tarek, while another added, “Be natural, say no to Botox.”

The Flip Your Life author previously spoke out about the temporary injectable that’s used to smooth wrinkles by blocking nerve signals to muscles.

Tarek detailed an experience with a Botox doctor during “The Dr. Drew Podcast” in 2018. He went to an anti-aging clinic after a series of health setbacks, including thyroid and testicular cancer as well as back surgery, left him feeling weakened. The Flipping El Moussas star ended up getting treated with testosterone to help boost his energy, although things went awry.

“It was just my hormones were off. I was tired and I thought it was from the thyroid medication, but it wasn’t,” Tarek revealed.

“I went to this Botox doctor and hormone clinic that my ex said to go check out,” he continued, referring ex-wife Christina Hall. “Next thing I know I’m shoving a needle on my ass and taking steroids … it was testosterone,” adding that he was given double the dose of his already normal hormone level

“It was awful,” he said. “I was on way too much testosterone, on top of that taking human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) injections every day because I was told to.”

Tarek then revealed his extreme weight loss following a surgical procedure.

“I got back surgery, and I went from 230 pounds to 168 pounds. So, I had the cancer and then I got the second cancer. And then four months after I recovered from the second cancer, I hurt my back. I lost 60 pounds. I was on Vicodin every day, my hormones are off, I’m on pain meds and narcotics and I’m filming and working. It’s wild. It was a horrifying experience,” he shared.

With his medical maladies behind him, Tarek found love again with Heather, 36 after his divorce from Christina, 41, was finalized in 2018, although the pair continued to film Flip or Flop.

The couple married in October 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Tristan Jay El Moussa, on January 31, 2023.

Christina hasn’t been as lucky in love. She married Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead in December 2018, and the couple welcomed son Hudson in September 2019. One year later, the pair split, and Christina filed for divorce in November 2020.

The Beach Bargains star began dating realtor Josh Hall in March 2021, three months before her divorce from Ant was finalized. Christina went public with their romance in July 2021, and the couple secretly married in October of that year after a whirlwind romance.

Josh filed for divorce on July 15, with Christina doing the same the following day. The duo is now involved in a contentious divorce battle.

“Life’s tough, s–t happens,” Tarek told E! News in an interview published on July 23, when asked about Christina and Josh’s split. “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”