Has Tarek El Moussa Undergone Plastic Surgery? See the HGTV Star’s Transformation Over the Years

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa looks the same in 2023 as when Flip or Flop, his home renovation show starring ex-wife Christina Hall, premiered in 2013. But has the TV personality ever undergone plastic surgery to keep looking so youthful?

Tarek has never specifically addressed going under the knife, but he did recall an experience with a Botox doctor during “The Dr. Drew Podcast” in 2018.

The Long Beach, California, native went to an anti-aging clinic after battling a myriad of health problems including thyroid cancer, testicular cancer and back surgery. It left him feeling weakened and he ended up getting treated with testosterone to help boost his energy.

“It was just my hormones were off. I was tired and I thought it was from the thyroid medication, but it wasn’t,” Tarek revealed.

“I went to this Botox doctor and hormone clinic that my ex said to go check out,” Tarek said, referring to Christina. “Next thing I know I’m shoving a needle on my ass and taking steroids … it was testosterone,” he said, adding that he was given double the dose of his already normal hormone level.

“It was awful,” the real estate investor recalled. “I was completely on way too much testosterone, on top of that taking human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) injections every day … because I was told to.”

Tarek still continued to film Flip or Flop with Christina, whom he split from in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and he went on to marry Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in October 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, son Tristan Jay, in January 2023. Tarek already shares two children with Christina: daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, who came along in 2015.

Tarek revealed that he underwent a massive weight loss after injuring his back following his cancer battles.

“I got back surgery I went from 230-pounds to 168-pounds,” he told Dr. Drew. “So, I had the cancer and then I got the second cancer. And then four months after, I recovered from the second cancer, I hurt my back. Then I lost 60 pounds.”

“I was on like 10 Vicodin every day, and on top of that my meds are off, my hormones are off, I’m on pain meds and narcotics and I’m filming and I’m working. It was a really rough three, four years, he added.” Thankfully Tarek is now in good health as of 2023 and enjoying his new life with Heather and their son.

