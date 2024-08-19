Tarek El Moussa’s Wife Heather, Ex Christina ‘Finally Agree’

Getting along fine! Tarek El Moussa joked that his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, “finally agreed” on something ahead of their upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off.

The real estate investor, 42, took to Instagram on August 16 to share a video of Heather, 36, and Christina, 41, looking like twins in matching pink tennis skirts and long-sleeved T-shirts with their blonde hair pulled back into the same half-up, half-down style. The model and TV personality walked up to the counter at a pink café and looked at a menu as they debated what they wanted to order.

“What should we get? Like a Chai tea latte with oat milk? Almond milk?” Heather asked Christina, who suggested the “Goldie” drink.

Before Heather and Christina could reach an agreement, Tarek, wearing an all-black outfit, walked up behind them and recommended that they order the “Blonde Hippie” drink.

“And trust me, I have good taste,” he said with a sly smile at the camera.

“I finally got the wife and the ex-wife to agree on something … that I do, in fact, have good taste,” Tarek joked in the caption.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Tarek, Heather and Christina have been sharing similar videos poking fun at their dynamic and how much the women look alike for months. In another post on May 29, Tarek and Heather entered the café together. The Anaheim, California, native gave her husband her order and went to find a table while the reality star placed the order at the counter. Tarek then went to find his wife, only to accidentally sit with Christina, who was dressed in the same outfit as Heather. The mom of one walked over and playfully slapped Tarek for the mistake.

“Well, I guess it is confusing!” Tarek said. In the caption, he added, “Heather finally did what Christina has been wanting to do for years … can you guess what that is?”

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018 and share kids Taylor and Brayden. Following their divorce, the Flipping 101 star moved on with Heather, whom he married in 2021, and they welcomed son Tristan in 2023.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Christina married Ant Anstead in 2018, and they welcomed son Hudson before their 2021 divorce. She then tied the knot with Joshua Hall in October 2021. The Flip or Flop alum and Josh, 44, both filed for divorce on July 16.

In May, it was announced that Christina, Josh, Tarek and Heather would be starring in a new HGTV reality show called The Flip Off. However, a source told Us Weekly one day after news of Christina and Josh’s divorce broke that filming would continue without the realtor.

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” the insider said. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

The Flip Off was originally going to feature the two couples going head-to-head in a “throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” according to the announcement in May. With Josh out of the picture, Heather told E! News that it will now be “us against [Christina].”

“But we support her,” the Selling Sunset star said, adding that she and Tarek believe Christina will “get through” her divorce.

Meanwhile, Tarek said of his ex’s split from her husband, “Life’s tough, s–t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”