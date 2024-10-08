Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Hug, Reunite at Chiefs Game

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood here! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reunited with a sweet hug at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the New Orleans Saints weeks after rumors swirled that the two WAGs were feuding.

The pop star, 34, and the former soccer player, 29, ran into each other backstage at the Kansas City, Missouri, stadium ahead of the game on Monday, October 7, according to footage shared on social media. Brittany, who wore a red suit, saw Taylor down the hall and excitedly ran to her before the pals shared a long embrace.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie was also seen hugging Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, who joined the singer at the game. All three of them chatted for a few moments before Taylor and Scott, 72, headed in the opposite direction of Brittany.

Taylor, rocking a plaid dress and knee-high platform boots, was later spotted hanging out in a VIP box with her dad and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce. This was the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s first game back at Arrowhead Stadium after she missed two away games in a row.

Brittany did not appear to be in the same suite as Taylor. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is pregnant with husband Patrick Mahomes’ third child, shared a solo Instagram post of her outfit from the game and took to her Stories with footage of the field. One clip showed Brittany on the sidelines, giving Patrick, 29, a quick kiss before he headed back out to the game, which ended with the Chiefs beating the Saints 26-13.

Brittany and Taylor’s reunion at the stadium came after they double-dated with their NFL star men at the U.S. Open men’s final in New York City on September 8. After the tennis tournament, the two couples changed clothes and headed to Manhattan for dinner at Meduza Mediterranean restaurant.

The blonde WAGs have become the subject of feud rumors stemming from their alleged differing political beliefs. Brittany came under fire in August for “liking” an Instagram post shared by former President Donald Trump that outlined several points on his “2024 GOP Platform.” She then hit back at critics with an Instagram Stories post that read, “I mean honestly. To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

In another post, she quoted author Shane Pruitt. “Contrary to the tone of the world today … You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” the quote read, with Brittany adding, “Read that again.”

In a September 4 post on Truth Social, Donald, 78, thanked “beautiful” Brittany “for so strongly defending me” and added that she and Patrick are a “great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Taylor and Brittany, who became friends during the 2023 football season, sat in separate suites at the Chiefs’ season opener on September 5, which fueled rumors of a feud. The Grammy winner later publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on September 10.