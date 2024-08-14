Taylor Swift 'Got' Travis Kelce to 'Grow His Hair Out’

Patrick Mahomes had been trying to get his Travis Kelce to ditch his buzz cut for years, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. However, it seems like all it took was a little encouragement from Taylor Swift.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it,” Patrick, 28, said in an audio clip shared from the Chiefs’ training camp on Tuesday, August 13.

In a clip posted by the Chiefs on Instagram, Travis, 34, could be seen sporting a grown-out ‘do, some five o’clock shadow and a full mustache as he arrived to practice alongside Alex Smith, who played as the Chiefs’ quarterback from 2013 to 2017. While Taylor, 34, might be loving the longer look, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t also a fan of his buzz cut.

In February, Travis’ barber Patrick Regan went into detail regarding how he gave the Super Bowl champ his signature style after the look went viral and barbers across America were inundated with requests for the “Travis Kelce.”

“Just a simple #3 [blade] on the top, bald on the sides,” Patrick wrote via Instagram. “Barbers [have done] this cut all day, every day, for the past 100 years. Just shows how big of an icon @killatrav is.”

The barber reiterated his feelings about Travis’ influence on pop culture during an interview with Good Morning America.

“The funny thing is, it’s such a simple haircut, you know? Barbers have been doing this haircut for centuries,” Patrick explained on January 31. “It’s something barbers do every single day. I think it just goes to show how big of an icon that he is that a simple haircut can be named like the Travis Kelce haircut. It’s pretty cool.”

Patrick Regan/Instagram

Patrick also confirmed that Taylor was a fan of the shorter style, as well.

“Taylor loves the haircut,” Patrick told Fox News in an interview published on February 1. “She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after.”

Taylor even took some photos of the “New Heights” podcast host in the barber’s seat ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills. Patrick shared the image on Instagram and included other photos of Travis and Taylor, including one of the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer planting a kiss on her man’s cheek.

“Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav,” Patrick wrote via Instagram on December 11, 2023, giving Taylor credit for the first picture. “I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game.”

The Ohio native and Patrick met six years ago when Travis was training in Florida where Patrick is based. Travis reached out to Patrick via Instagram and asked for his services. Even though Patrick’s shop didn’t open until 10 a.m., the barber was more than happy to accommodate Travis four hours early.

Since then, Patrick has traveled to Kansas City each week during the NFL season to give Travis a fresh cut.