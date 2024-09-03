The NFL is making the most out of Taylor Swift being a football fan, heavily featuring the singer in a new promo for the 2024-2025 football season.

Taylor, 34, was seen in four different cutaway shots cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in the video that the league dropped on Monday, September 2.

The promo, set to “Got the Antidote” by Cheyenne Jolene and Tomas Altamirano, featured highlights from each month of the 2023-2024 season. Taylor’s debuting her relationship with Travis, 34, at his September 24, 2023, home game in a red and white windbreaker marked the first of the “Lavender Haze” star’s appearances in the footage. She was later shown in the same outfit, leaning in and celebrating with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, after he was shown making a huge play.

Next, the Grammy winner was seen walking through an Arrowhead Stadium corridor on January 13, wearing a custom puffer jacket made out of Travis’ No. 87 jerseys. It was at the Chiefs’ first playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, which they won on their road to the 2024 Super Bowl.

February featured two shots of Taylor. One included her downing a drink at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium while cheering on the Chiefs at the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The other showed the “August” singer and Travis passionately kissing on the field following their overtime victory in the game.

Football fans were divided over how heavily Taylor was included in the promo.

“Swift is in the hype video don’t be mad guys,” one person wrote, while another cheered, “CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT.”

A fan noted how Taylor brought so much more attention to the league with her legion of fans, commenting, “Dear Brads and Chads, instead of complaining you should be saying thanks for the additional money your team received! REMEMBER … T Swift added $331.4 million in revenue to the NFL just by sitting her bum in the bleachers and being shown a max of 40 seconds per 3.5-hour game.” Another person thanked Taylor for “bringing football into our home.”

On the other side, one detractor wrote, “You could have got Taylor Swift in there A LOT more (sarcasm),” while another added, “Genuine question, why is Taylor Swift shown more times in this video than anyone in your actual league?” One NFL fan commented, “Really trying to understand why Taylor Swift made the @NFLhype video like she plays in the league? I mean there are 53 men on 32 teams that deserve the spotlight more than her!”

Taylor addressed the topic of her appearances at Travis’ games in a December 6, 2023, interview with Time after being named their Person of the Year.

“I’m there to support Travis,” the “Fortnight” songstress told the publication. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she continued. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” Taylor added about cheering on Travis at his games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Taylor’s impact on bringing new viewers to the league after the Chiefs’ playoff games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens broke viewership records in January.

“Having the ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ is also a positive. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women that are interested in seeing, ‘Why is she going to this game? Why is she interested in this game?’” Roger, 65, said at his pre-Super Bowl press conference on February 5. “Besides Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that’s great for us.”

“She knows great entertainment. I had the opportunity to go to two of her concerts with our girls and my wife. She’s the best of the best, and so having her come to NFL games, to have her be a part of that is nothing but a positive,” he continued. “Taylor is obviously a dynamo. Everything she touches, obviously, there are people following. And so we count ourselves fortunate and we welcome it.”