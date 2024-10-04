The title and release timing of Taylor Swift’s newest merchandise has fans convinced that she’s paying tribute to Travis Kelce with the collection. On Thursday, October 3 – which just so happens to be National Boyfriend Day – the pop star released her new “Greatest in the League” merch on her website.

The name of the collection is a reference to Taylor’s song “The Alchemy” from her April album, The Tortured Poets Department. The song is filled with sports references and is rumored to be about the singer’s relationship with Travis, 34. In one lyric, she sings, “They said there was no chance, trying to be the greatest in the league. Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

Taylor’s “Greatest in the League” collection features hoodies, crew neck sweatshirts and sweatpants promoting TTPD. Since the album’s release in April, the “Fortnight” singer has had plenty of merch drops, but fans are convinced that it was no coincidence for this one to come out on National Boyfriend Day.

“Literally only Taylor would release a “greatest in the league” collection on National BF day when her BF’s team is 4-0 currently,” one person wrote on X, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated record for the 2024 season. Another person added, “her dropping a collection called “the greatest in the league” on national boyfriend day is so cute idc.”

Another fan also wrote, “She really said “my boyfriend is the greatest in the league” and you’re so right, queen.”

Taylor, 34, has become the ultimate WAG since she started dating Travis during the summer of 2023. She attended her first Chiefs game that September and went on to pop up at several more throughout the 2023 season. She also supported the team during their playoff run and at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, despite being on an international tour at the time.

To kick off the 2024 season, Taylor showed up at the Chiefs’ first two home games at Arrowhead Stadium. She then skipped the next two games, which were both away games. Travis and his teammates will return to Arrowhead for another home game on October 7 and fans are hoping Taylor will show up before she has to return to the Eras tour on October 18.

The Eras tour continues with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver before concluding on December 8. Should the Chiefs make the playoffs once again this year – the team is on a mission to win its third Super Bowl in a row – Taylor should be readily available to cheer on her man.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor told Time in December 2023 while discussing the attention she attracts at Travis’ games. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”