Taylor Swift Thinks Travis Kelce Could 'Flourish in the Studio'

Taylor Swift has a history of involving her leading men in her music, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that’s very much the plan with Travis Kelce, too.

“She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse,” the insider says. “But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

The source adds that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 34, thinks her boyfriend might have a hidden musical talent.

“Sports has always been such a huge focus for Travis that he hasn’t had the time to develop all his other talents, but it’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him,” the insider continues. “Taylor doesn’t put limits on herself artistically, and she doesn’t see why Travis should be put in a box. She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he’s all for it.”

The insider teases that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has “already started writing lyrics” with his girlfriend, and they’re “getting in studio time for fun.”

“Fans should expect him to be included in her next album one way or another,” the source concludes. “The sky’s the limit for these two.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor, who began dating the NFL star in July 2023, has already seemingly written about their romance. Many fans believe that her songs “So High School” and “The Alchemy” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, contain references to Travis.

Additionally, she let her boyfriend express his theatrical side by allowing him to be part of her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” skit during her Eras tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 23. Travis dressed up in coattails and a top hat and carried his girlfriend across the stage before pretending to apply makeup to her face. The footballer later revealed that it was his idea to join Taylor on stage.

​​​​“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he told brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast on July 3. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

Travis said he had a “blast” performing with Taylor’s backup dancers. And now that he’s been bitten by the acting bug, he’s ready to make his TV debut in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, which premiered on Wednesday, September 25. According to Ryan, 58, Taylor was “very supportive” of Travis wanting to give acting a try. It’s clear she’s all about letting his artistic side shine.