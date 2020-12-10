Speaking out! Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, slammed her for creating a “sob story” during his first interview on Reality Steve’s podcast.

“While she was on The Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated,” Bourelle, 30, recalled about Adams’ appearance on Colton Underwood’s season during the Thursday, December 10, podcast episode. “When that first happened, I said, ‘Well, OK, I guess it’s fine for her to say it one time, but now it just continues to happen.’”

He “figured” the two “had a mutual respect” for each other, while noting the 30-year-old leading lady’s statements about his infidelity have been a “slight mar” to his reputation. “Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like kind of crossed the line on that a little bit because I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me because it wasn’t just me that heard about that,” the roofer said.

Bourelle noted he thought being pegged as “the guy who cheated on Tayshia” was a “slight injustice” to him because “there was a lot more to it than that.” He added, “Honestly, I don’t think there needs to be a negative connotation about our relationship in the past.”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Bourelle filed for divorce from Adams on October 11, 2017, after one and a half years of marriage. After some back and forth, their divorce was finalized in November 2017.



The Bachelor Nation star’s former husband claimed that their marriage was on the rocks before his infidelity. Bourelle said he consistently told Adams he was unhappy in their marriage and intimacy was also “seriously lacking in our relationship.” He claimed Adams was “coasting” and not willing to make a change.

“I was not happy with our relationship,” Bourelle continued. “I wasn’t in a place where I was actually happy and what I look for in a relationship is a partner and I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her.”

Bourelle did not appear on season 16 of The Bachelorette, and Adams shut down rumors in November that he would show up. “Yes, I have been married, and yes I am divorced, and yes now I am the Bachelorette and I am dating 20 men on ABC every single week,” the California native said via Instagram. “So the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was three years ago, I don’t understand. I don’t get it.”



