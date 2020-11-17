One strong family! Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is close with her parents, mom Rosario and dad Desmond, and her three siblings, brothers Desmond Jr. and Brice and sister Dominique. Meet the season 16 star’s crew below!

Tayshia’s father made a splash on the reality babe’s hometown date during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. The skeptical parent famously warned the former football player that you can’t “microwave relationships.”

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

“From my standpoint, as the dad, I have to get in that protective mode, just because Tayshia has been through some rough patches before,” Desmond said at the time in reference to the Bachelor in Paradise star’s prior divorce. “I cannot bear to see her get hurt again.” Her father was tough, but in the end, gave his daughter his blessing to follow her heart.

The California native is extremely fond of her proud mom, as well. “Happy Mother’s Day to my [No. 1]!!! I literally couldn’t function without you,” Tayshia gushed over Rosario in May. “I aspire to be everything you are. The classiest, sweetest, most generous, God-loving woman with a side of fire [and] spice. I LOVE YOU, MOMMA, to the moon [and] back [and] then some.”

Tayshia seemingly hangs out a lot with her brother Desmond Jr., who looks to be close to her in age. Social media followers can find the siblings hanging out at wineries and at special family events. Sister Dominique is quite accomplished and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2019. According to her Instagram, she’s is training to become a helicopter pilot and will be based in Florida. As for youngest brother Brice, he seems sweet as can be and loves hanging out with his older sibs.

The Bachelor Nation babe raved over her special family and how they will always help keep her grounded. “I’m so grateful for everything that has been presented to me. I never would have dreamt this is where my life would be,” the Orange County resident wrote via Instagram in October 2019 about her reality fame. “But it’s easy to get distracted by white noise and the fun perks. Life has been happening so fast, and I’ve had to stop for a moment and realize what’s important and what’s not. Despite being on a TV show, I am a very private person that values my faith, family and friends more than anything.”

To accompany her thoughtful caption, Tayshia shared an adorable selfie with Brice. “No matter what opportunities come my way, I will always be true to who I am. This picture right here represents Tayshia,” she continued. “And it’s moments like these that remind me who I am at my core and what matters most.”

We love the Adams’ family! If you can’t wait for Tayshia’s journey to end, see season 16 spoilers here.