Shifting focus? Zac Clark made his first public appearance following his split from fiancée Tayshia Adams.

The season 16 Bachelorette contestant, 37, attended Caron’s 15th Annual Greater New York Community Service Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, December 1, where Release Recovery Foundation was being honored.

Zac is the cofounder of both Release Recovery addiction treatment center and the Release Recovery Foundation nonprofit organization. The New Jersey native’s outing comes less than two weeks after Life & Style confirmed his breakup from Tayshia, 31, on November 22.

The Bachelor Nation couple, who got engaged during the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, gave their relationship “their best shot,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “But marriage wasn’t in the cards.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ultimately, deciding where to settle down together was a major factor in why they chose to call it quits. “Zac living in New York City and Tayshia being a California girl at heart also played a part. That’s where she’ll move back to and that’s where she’ll spend most her time,” the insider added, noting Tayshia is “happy” cohosting The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe and hopes to “pursue other opportunities in Hollywood.”

Ahead of their breakup, Life & Style broke the news that they “were on a break” and “taking time apart” after Tayshia was spotted not wearing her engagement ring to the House of Gucci movie premiere in Los Angeles.

As it stands, neither Tayshia nor Zac has spoken publicly about their split. However, prior to going their separate ways, they faced a lot of speculation from fans about where they stand, most notably after the Bachelor in Paradise alum was spotted not wearing her engagement ring in May.

“I love that there’s so much love [and] support around our relationship, but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us,” Tayshia wrote via Instagram Stories at the time, making it clear that she was getting her ring “properly sized” and “cleaned.”

Later, in April, Zac spoke exclusively with Life & Style on how he and Tayshia handle all the buzz surrounding their romance. “We didn’t give it too much weight,” the addiction specialist assured.

“Tayshia went on and kind of made a little statement on her Instagram, which I appreciated,” Zac added. “The most important thing is that this piece is strong, and as long as that’s strong, none of the other bulls–t matters.”