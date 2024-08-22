Family of four! The Bachelor alum Tia Booth has announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Taylor Mock.

Tia, 33, shared a sweet video of herself and Taylor on a picnic blanket with their 20-month-old son, Tatum, via Instagram on Thursday, August 22. The parents spent some time cuddling with their little boy before letting him walk in the grass up to the camera, revealing that he was wearing a “Big Bro” sweater. The clip was set to Wilfred’s song “Everything We Need,” and Tia tagged her husband.

“BIG BROTHER TATUM,” the reality star captioned the post.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their congratulations.

“I hate to be that person, but I knewwww it!!! Congratulations, guys!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Oh my GOSH!!! SO SO happy for y’all!!”

“I’ve been patiently waiting for this announcement,” a third user commented. “So happy for y’all!”

On her Instagram Stories, Tia shared the details of how she and Taylor decided to announce the news in such a low-key way.

“We’re pregnant! And out of hiding,” she began in a video. “We decided just on a whim last night to film that in our backyard. I reached out to two different people, a photographer and a videographer, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have this cute idea,’ a while back. And I got to this point, I was like, ‘Let’s just announce.’”

Tia Booth/Instagram

The Arkansas native explained that she wasn’t able to hide her growing baby belly anymore, and try-on hauls were “getting harder” because she had “already gone up a few sizes.”

“I had all these cute ideas for a pregnancy announcement, but we kept putting it off so we just set up our tripod and recorded in our yard,” Tia wrote over the video. “Try-ons were gonna start getting tricky so I’m relieved the news is out! Thank you all for the sweet words!”

The TV personality also shared a photo of herself on the couch and wrote, “This is also why I haven’t posted a whole lot lately. I’ve been horizontal for months. Definitely more sick than with Tatum.”

Tia, who was a contestant on season 22 of The Bachelor and seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, met Taylor at a going away party for one of her friends at the beginning of 2021.

“We met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California,” she said on her “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast. “We hung out, like, in the same friend group and then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him. And I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on Bachelor in Paradise. I’ll see you later.'”

Still, Tia and Taylor’s friendship turned into something more. The project manager proposed during a Bachelor Live show in Atlanta in April 2022.

Tia and Taylor revealed in December 2022 that they had welcomed their first child together, calling Tatum’s birth the “best day of our lives” in an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot in November 2023.

“I’m honored to be Taylor’s wife and Tatum’s mom. I love our life so much. As long as I have them, I’m happy,” Tia told People at the time.