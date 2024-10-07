Tia Mowry revealed she was a late bloomer, sharing that she lost her virginity to ex-husband Cory Hardrict when she was 25.

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” Tia, 46, explained in a confessional during the series premiere of Tia Mowry: My Next Act on October 4. “I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

The Sister, Sister alum also reflected on the early days of her and Cory’s romance while speaking to friend Essence Atkins during the episode. “You know I’ve never dated,” she said. “Cory was my first … everything!”

“That’s right you haven’t,” Essence, 52, responded while laughing. “Right, I know!”

Tia and Cory, 44, tied the knot in 2008, and welcomed two children together, a son named Cree, 13, and a daughter named Cairo, 6, during their marriage.

The Twitches actress announced their decision to divorce via Instagram in October 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Tia wrote at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia and Cory’s divorce was finalized six months later in April 2023 after they “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” according to divorce documents obtained by Life & Style.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO

The former couple agreed to share joint custody of their children, while neither person had to pay spousal or child support. Cory was ordered to pay 100 percent of Cree’s tuition costs through his graduation from high school, while Tia was ordered to do the same for Cairo’s tuition costs.

Tia previously opened up about losing her virginity during an interview with Ebony in 2013. “My husband and I, we were friends for a whole year before we decided to start dating. And even once we started dating, we waited. I lost my virginity at 25,” she said at the time. “So we even waited for a while to even get intimate.”

“This works for some people and it doesn’t work for some people and it’s OK,” the mother of two continued. “That’s what I mean by baggage. Know and learn and understand what baggage can you handle and what can you not handle.”

Celebrity Crossword 52 Crosswords Play now

After announcing their split, Tia revealed she started dating again in August 2023.

“Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” she wrote alongside a TikTok video that showed her getting ready for a date. “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”