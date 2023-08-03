Tia Mowry is diving into the dating pool for the first time since her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict. The Sister, Sister alum is already having some relatable experiences — she recently poked fun at how difficult it is to start over and get to know someone new.

In a video on TikTok on Wednesday, August 2, Tia, 45, filmed herself getting ready in the mirror as she lip-synced to an audio mocking the small talk that typically happens on a first date. “So, what do you do for work? Do you like it? [In a mocking voice] Do you like it? How many siblings do you have? Oh, you have a lot? You have a lot? [Whispering] This is f–king ridiculous. Ugh,” she mouthed.

“Never thought I’d be here, but welp, here goes …” Tia wrote over the clip.

Tia began dating Cory, 43, in 2000 after they met on the set of their film Hollywood Horror. At the time, she was around 21 years old. The former couple dated for six years before getting engaged on Christmas Day 2006, and they tied the knot in April 2008. Tia and Cory were married for 14 years and have two children together — a son named Cree, 12, and a daughter named Cairo, 5.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Tia admitted this would be her first time ever on the dating scene. She opened up about how “nervous” and “terrified” she is about the process.

@tiamowry Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together! ♬ original sound – Tia Mowry

“Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” she wrote. “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Tia announced her and Cory’s decision to split via Instagram on October 4, 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

That same day, Tia filed for divorce from Cory, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. She requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids and asked the judge to terminate spousal support, noting that she and Cory had a prenup.

Six months later, Tia and Cory reached an agreement and finalized their divorce. The former couple “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” according to divorce documents obtained by Life & Style. They upheld their agreement over joint custody of Cree and Cairo, and agreed that neither of them would pay spousal or child support. Cory was ordered to pay 100% of Cree’s tuition costs through his graduation from high school, and Tia was ordered to do the same for Cairo’s tuition costs.

The divorce settlement also included an agreement regarding introducing new romantic partners to their children.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the documents read. “Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship. The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children.”