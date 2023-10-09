Tia Mowry clapped back at a fan who criticized her for discussing her dating life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

The Sister, Sister alum, 45, took to Twitter on Saturday, October 7, to tell her fans that she won’t reconcile with Cory, 43, despite admitting that dating has been “exhausting.”

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” Tia wrote. “That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition [or] a part right away I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT [sic].”

Several fans shared their thoughts on the matter by replying to the tweet, while one person said she seemed to have “a lot to say” at “6 a.m.” The fan added that they would “never address this publicly” and urged Tia to focus on her kids instead of what happened between her and Cory.

“Boo boo I’m in Europe traveling the world. So it ain’t 6 a.m.,” Tia wrote in response to the social media user. “Also, you ain’t me either so I think it’s best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU not me. Next.”

Another troll said that Tia was “feeling hurt over Cory” and called her a “grumpy ass.” However, the Game actress made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate the comment and responded, “Nah happy as a camper. Thanks for trying to speak for me though.”

Tia and Cory began dating in 2000 after they met on the set of their film Hollywood Horror. The pair dated for six years before they got engaged on Christmas Day 2006. They later tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed two children together, a son named Cree, 12, and a daughter named Cairo, 5.

After 14 years of marriage, the Twitches actress announced their decision to split via Instagram in October 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote at the time. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Their divorce was finalized six months later in April when the former couple “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” according to divorce documents obtained by Life & Style. They agreed to share joint custody of Cree and Cairo, while neither of them has to pay spousal or child support. Additionally, Cory was ordered to pay 100% of Cree’s tuition costs through his graduation from high school, and Tia must do the same for Cairo’s tuition costs.

Tia revealed she started dating again in August and took to TikTok to share a video of herself getting ready for her first date.

“Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” she captioned the clip. “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”