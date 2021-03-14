Hot hot hot! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, couldn’t help but gush over her sexiest bikini photos yet, and they had a flirty exchange via Instagram on Saturday, March 13.

“My happy place,” the 41-year-old captioned a set of three steamy poolside snapshots from mom Kris Jenner‘s picturesque Palm Springs backyard, which is where the couple sparked romance rumors in January 2021. In the pictures, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her toned tummy and incredible curves while rocking a sparkly gold bikini and laying back on a lounge chair.

Instagram

The Blink-182 star, 45, left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section on the post, to which Kourt replied with a smiling face emoji.

Since making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, the couple have been happy to flaunt their bond. The drummer opened up about dating the reality star during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 4.

In response to whether he prefers dating women with or without children, Travis — who shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — revealed he’s “done both up until now.” He added, “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” the former Aquabats member gushed over Kourtney — who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — during the virtual chat. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

The California native also revealed he believes that absence does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder. “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship,” Travis explained. “I think missing someone is so important.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about Kourtney and Travis dating after years as neighbors. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.” Naturally, Travis is “over-the-moon” and “always found Kourt super sexy.”

Kourtney and her new man even have the approval of her famous family. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source raved. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”