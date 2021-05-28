Travis Barker’s Transformation From Wild Rocker to Punk Dad Is 1 For the Books — See Photos!

A whole different guy — sorta. Travis Barker came onto the entertainment scene as the drummer in Blink-182, one of the biggest pop-punk bands ever, in 1998. Needless to say, he’s changed a lot over 20 years later and his transformation is really cool to see.

Before the California native joined Blink-182, he was a member of the Aquabats, a ska-punk group who toured with the band in 1996. After Blink’s original drummer flew the coop, Travis joined the band in 1998. The following year, the trio skyrocketed to mainstream stardom with their third album, Enema of State.

The record gave birth to two megahits: “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?” The former peaked at No. 1 on the Modern Rock charts and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, which was unheard of for punk music at that time. The same year, the drummer started his clothing company, Famous Stars and Straps, which is still a booming business to this day.

The musician has released five albums with Blink-182 since Enema of State: 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, 2003’s Blink-182, 2011’s Neighborhoods, 2016’s California, and 2019’s Nine. He welcomed his first child, son Landon, in 2003, and his second child, daughter Alabama, in 2005, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Nowadays, the rocker is dating Kourtney Kardashian, 13 years after filing for divorce from the former Miss USA. Their bond is so strong, the reality star’s famous family thinks an engagement is “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the couple, who sparked rumors in January before going public the next month. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Since revealing their romance to the world, the pair have been spotted packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider noted. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Travis Barker’s full transformation from the early Blink-182 days to now!