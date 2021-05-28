PDA for days! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted enjoying a sweet kiss and some cuddles during a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, was all smiles as she and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, enjoyed a meal together on Tuesday, May 25. Travis wore a yellow tank top and red beanie while Kourtney rocked a white oversized button-up shirt and matching pants.

During the outing, the pair locked lips and the drummer kissed the reality star’s forehead. They also appeared to enjoy several laughs together over their food before heading home.

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January while spending time together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home. Less than a month later, they went public with their relationship via Instagram. Since then, the pair have been spotted making out all over Los Angeles, as well as enjoying romantic trips together. Travis has also gotten several tattoos for Kourtney since they made their relationship Instagram official.

In early April, the Poosh founder revealed via Instagram that her boyfriend got her name tattooed on his chest. A month later, the drummer covered an old tattoo of ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s initials on his hand with a skull and crossbones — and he included a tulip, one of Kourt’s favorite flowers, in the piece. During the same sitting, she also tattooed “I Love You” and her initial K with a heart on his arm.

The neighbors-turned-lovers have such a deep bond that the lifestyle blogger’s family feels an engagement is “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source raved about the couple’s connection, which stems from their history as friends for many years. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Between the sweet posts on their respective Instagrams and paparazzi photos of their loved-up outings, it’s clear the dynamic duo has a great physical attraction to one another on top of everything else. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”