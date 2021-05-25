NSFW! Kourtney Kardashian shared sex “tips” to boost “your partner’s pleasure” on Monday, May 24, amid her red-hot romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Too crazy to say what this @poosh article is about in my story. Swipe up if you wanna know LOL,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a photo of a mouth on her Instagram Story.

The swipe up link led followers to a Poosh article titled, “Blow job tips to increase your partner’s pleasure.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Communication is key, and while it can be awkward at times, it can also be extremely sexy,” sex education expert Liz Goldwyn wrote. “Have your partner describe to you, in words, before you get started, what they like in a blow job … Letting go of the idea of perfection will make for a more satisfactory, pleasurable and — most importantly — FUN experience!”

Travis, 45, and Kourtney have not been shy about their passionate relationship since they took their romance Instagram official in February. The Blink-182 drummer called his girlfriend “the love my life” on May 20 after they spent a fun day at Disneyland with their kids.

Their bond is so strong that an insider told Life & Style the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from the musician is “imminent.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the reality star’s romance. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Kourtney and Travis’ friends also see their chemistry. The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum’s close pal Tracy Romulus even asked when they could start “wedding planning” after the former Dash founder shared PDA-packed photos with Travis from a trip to Utah in April. Needless to say, the A-listers are loving this amazing time in their lives.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

It looks like Kourtney and Travis are keeping things spicy in the bedroom!