New ink? Travis Barker debuted a new “K” tattoo on Monday, May 24, that appeared to be in girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s handwriting.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a photo via his Instagram Story with UFC fighter Brian Ortega. Travis was shirtless as he shook hands with the mixed martial artist. The outside of his forearm, on top of his other tattoos, appeared the letter “K” with a heart written in black ink.

The simple design looked strikingly similar to Kourtney’s distinct handwriting, which actually wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. On May 12, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a slew of photos and videos of herself tattooing the phrase, “I love you,” on her boyfriend’s arm.

“Woman of many talents,” the Can I Say author commented on the post at the time, seemingly pleased with her work. In April, Travis revealed Kourtney’s name written in a gorgeous cursive lettering tattooed on his chest.

The A-listers took their romance Instagram official in February and have been turning up the heat ever since. The drummer called the Poosh founder the “love of [his] life” on May 20 after they spent an amazing day at Disneyland with their kids. Travis’ two children, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, joined along with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourt’s two oldest kiddos, Mason and Penelope Disick, for the theme park adventure.

Kourtney and Travis are not shy about flaunting their strong connection, and an insider previously told Life & Style the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from the music producer is “imminent” as their romance progresses.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the reality star’s relationship. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

That being said, the two are having a blast together. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”