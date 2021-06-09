Who’s that guy? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, isn’t shy about hinting that she has a boyfriend — but the 15-year-old has been adamant about not showing his face.

On June 4, the Meet the Barkers alum shared a snapshot of herself and a mystery boy with his arms wrapped around her as the pair sat on a bench amid a dinner date at Nobu. In the photo, both Alabama and her beau had their heads down and their faces out of view. She also included a diamond ring and padlock emojis on the post.

The blonde beauty has shared similarly vague photos of her flame in the past but has never shown his face or tagged him in any of the images.

The biggest clue fans have about Alabama’s boyfriend — aside from the photo from Nobu — comes from a lavish manicure she got on May 26. On the middle finger of her right hand, the A-list kid revealed she had gotten a white M initial on the tip of her nail, which she said was her boyfriend’s initial. It blended in nicely with the pink and white gradient polish she got for her manicure but was still visible when she showed it off via her Instagram Stories that day.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Despite being secretive about her relationship, Alabama is generally very open on social media. However, she recently opened up about her desire to deactivate her Instagram account due to the hate she receives on the platform. “Y’all drive people to such high extents and then you’re like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she told viewers during the since-deleted Instagram Live video. “It’s weird, honestly. I’m at the point where I’m about to deactivate my Instagram account, that’s how fed up I am with people.”

When she’s not spending time on social media or with her boyfriend, Alabama is hanging out with her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The teenager thinks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, “is super cool. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” an insider previously told Life & Style, noting Alabama’s 17-year-old brother, Landon Barker, also likes the Poosh founder. “What really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”