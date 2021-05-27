Stunning! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her long and bejeweled nails after getting a manicure on Wednesday, May 26.

The 15-year-old shared several Instagram Story videos as her technician worked on her lengthy claws. When they were complete, she flaunted the finished product: pink and white gradient tips with accent crystals and crystalized 3-D butterflies.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama’s dad, 46, is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, whom the teen thinks is “super cool,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “They talk about dating boys and makeup,” a second source added about their growing bond, before noting that “what really matters to” Alabama and her big brother, 17-year-old Landon Barker, “is that their dad is happy.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder, 42, sparked romance rumors in January and went public with their relationship a month later. Since then, Travis’ kids — as well as Kourtney’s son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — have become “content with the way everything is right now,” the insider added. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

Despite Alabama’s growing bond with the reality star, she seems to be hitting a rough patch with her biological mother, Shanna Moakler.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama wrote via Instagram in May before slamming her mother’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

The former Miss USA, 46, opened up about the family feud in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna explained at the time. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

She added, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

For Matthew’s part, he told Life & Style that he “never” cheated on Shanna. “Our love is real,” he added.