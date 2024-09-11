Travis Kelce Hopes Taylor Swift Wins 'a Few' 2024 MTV VMAs

Cheering for his girl! Travis Kelce is excited to watch MTV’s Video Music Awards and he hopes girlfriend Taylor Swift takes home some hardware.

Travis, 34, and his cohost and older brother, Jason Kelce, aired the 100th episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” on Wednesday, September 11, the same day as the 2024 VMAs. Jason, 36, read an ad for the popular awards show before Travis chimed in.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few! She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Wishing everybody the best, though,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exclaimed.

Jason shot back, “Unless you’re up against Tay. I hope you lose.”

Taylor, 34, leads the number of VMA nominations this year with a total of 12. Her video for “Fortnight” with Post Malone received nine nominations in the categories Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Song of Summer, and Best Art Direction. Taylor, herself, received nominations for Best Pop, VMAs Most Iconic Performance and Artist of the Year.

The “Champagne Problems” singer will likely be in attendance at the awards show being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, fans have their fingers crossed for her and Travis to make their red carpet debut. However, the chances of Travis making an appearance seem slim due to his practices with the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri.

The couple is fresh off a weekend in the Big Apple. Taylor and Travis caught a private jet out of Kansas City on September 6 and headed to Brooklyn. They were spotted holding hands as they walked into upscale pizza restaurant Lucali. The next day, America’s favorite couple attended model Karen Elson’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios. Taylor looked stunning in a cream-colored dress with a floral design while Travis donned an all-black ensemble.

Gotham / Getty Images

The Ohio native switched up his usual look on Sunday, September 7, when he and the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer hit up the US Open for the men’s finals. Travis was giving country club chic with his red-trimmed white cardigan that he paired with a Gucci bucket hat. Taylor wore a red and white gingham sundress and her signature red lip.

The pair have been enjoying spending plenty of quality time together after being apart for weeks. While Travis attended several of Taylor’s performances during the European leg of her Eras tour, he had to return to the States in mid-July as the Chiefs began practicing for their upcoming NFL season. Taylor completed the last of her shows across the pond on August 20.

The two first reunited at the “All Too Well” singer’s mansion in Rhode Island shortly after she returned to the States, and sources exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor plans to spend most of her downtime with Travis.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” the source said. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”