Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for more than one year, though they have not made their red carpet debut as a couple yet. As the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards approach on September 11, 2024, fans are wondering if Taylor and Travis will attend the event together.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attending the VMAs?

Neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed their attendance at the 2024 VMAs, though it is likely that the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer will be there. Taylor is not confirmed to present or perform, though she is the most nominated artist of the night with 12 nods.

The awards show is being held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, which is about an hour outside of Manhattan. Those who follow Taylor and Travis know that they spent the last weekend out and about in NYC, so it is likely that the “Love Story” singer has remained in the area.

Travis is back in Kansas City, Missouri, for football practice, though the Kansas City Chiefs practice on September 11, 2024, ends at 4 p.m. While many people wouldn’t be able to make the trip back to New York in time for the awards show, the professional athlete has access to Taylor’s jet so he could potentially get there on time.

How Many VMAs Does Taylor Swift Have?

Taylor currently has 23 VMAs under her belt. If she wins just three of her categories at the 2024 awards show, she will surpass Beyoncé as the most awarded solo artist in VMAs history.

Beyoncé – who has won 25 awards at the VMAs over the years – is not currently nominated at the 2024 ceremony, so Taylor could potentially tie or beat the “Single Ladies” singer’s awards.

How Long Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Been Dating?

The couple first began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when the “Fortnight” singer attended her first Chiefs game.

Taylor has gone on to cheer Travis on at several of his games, including the 2024 Super Bowl and his 2024-2025 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2024.

Ahead of the 2024 football season kickoff, the Ohio native reflected on being seen as Taylor’s “arm candy” during an appearance on CBS Mornings. After acknowledging that he “chose” to have a public life and be part of a high-profile romance, Travis said he has “fun with it.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements,” he continued about living life in the spotlight during a pre-recorded interview, which was filmed on set of a Pepsi commercial.

Travis was also asked what his favorite song of Taylor’s was during the interview, though he admitted he couldn’t pick just one. “Oh, a bunch of them. They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one,” he gushed about the “Cornelia Street” singer’s discography. “You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all.”