Travis Kelce made friendship bracelets inspired by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in a new NFL cartoon.

While promoting the upcoming slate of Christmas Day Games for Nickelodeon’s NFL on Nickmas, the football league and network shared a cartoon via Instagram that featured several professional athletes alongside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they prepared for the holiday.

In the drawing, Travis, 34, was shown sitting next to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in his Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he put beads on a string to make friendship bracelets.

“Can you spot all the Easter eggs?” the caption alongside the cartoon read. “Unwrap all the surprises with #NFLonNickmas.”

Several fans rushed to the comments section to point out Travis. “I can’t with Trav,” one social media user commented alongside a crying-laughing emoji. Another added, “Travis making the friendship bracelets is the best thing ever.”

Friendship bracelets have become a staple within the Swiftie fandom after Taylor, 34, ​​released the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” on her Midnights album. “So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it,” she sings in the song.

Fans took the lyric literally and made friendship bracelets to trade during her Eras tour, which has become one of the most beloved parts of the concert experience.

Not only have fans been making friendship bracelets, but Travis revealed he made one with his phone number on it to ask Taylor out when he attended the Eras tour in July. However, he explained on his “New Heights” podcast that he wasn’t able to give the bracelet to her during the show.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, at the time.

Despite not meeting Taylor at the concert, the “Cruel Summer” singer reached out when she heard about his attempt to ask her out and they have been dating ever since.

When she was named TIME’s Person of the Year, Taylor told the outlet that she thought it was “metal as hell” that “Travis very adorably put [her] on blast on his podcast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelodeon (@nickelodeon)

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she revealed.

After Taylor and Travis made things official, she confirmed their romance when she attended a Chiefs game in September. She has since cheered her boyfriend on alongside his friends and family at several games, while Travis flew to Argentina to watch her perform on the Eras tour in November.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” the “Enchanted” singer said. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”