Taylor Swift proved how proud she is to be Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend by wearing a custom bracelet to a post-game Christmas party that has his nickname spelled out.

In photos from the Sunday, December 10, bash, Taylor, 34, can be seen wearing a gold beaded friendship-style bracelet with “Trav” in red beads as she cuddled up to her man.

The singer previously revealed she called the Kansas City Chiefs star the nickname while cheering him on during his game versus the Green Bay Packers on December 3, seen yelling “Come on Trav!” His Instagram handle also features the moniker, as Travis, 34, goes by @killatrav.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has worn a friendship bracelet devoted to the NFL star. When the Chiefs hosted the San Diego Chargers on October 22, the “Cruel Summer” songstress wore a gold beaded bracelet that included his “87” jersey number with hearts on either side in white beading.

Friendship bracelets have been a foundation of Taylor and Travis’ relationship. He first made his interest in the Grammy winner known by revealing he made her one featuring his phone number on it that he tried and failed to give to her at Taylor’s July 8 Eras tour concert stop in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained to brother Jason Kelce on their July 26 “New Heights Show” podcast. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic]. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

While fans didn’t know it at the time, Taylor took notice of his attempted gesture, and their romance began shortly afterward. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME for their cover story while being named their 2023 Person of the Year on December 6.

By the time she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, Taylor and Travis were already dating, unbeknownst to fans who were blown away by her presence, along with how close she seemed to be with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she added.