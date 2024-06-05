Travis Kelce is loving his newfound Hollywood status and hamming it up for the cameras non-stop. In light of his new fame, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that he’s begging girlfriend Taylor Swift to join forces and create a movie based on their love story.

“Now that he’s seen how Hollywood works, Travis is more convinced than ever that he and Taylor have a slam dunk on their hands if they want to make a movie together,” the source shares. “He has it in his head that they’re the Romeo and Juliet of modern times and he thinks a documentary style movie about their romance would be a huge hit.”

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, have “already got so much footage from all their trips together and all of his visits to see her on tour.”

“He thinks they ought to hire a proper A-list director to take over and use what they have, plus shoot more, to make the ultimate romantic movie,” the insider continues. “He’s willing to have cameras follow him 24/7 and has said they can script scenes if they need to. Now it’s just a matter of convincing Taylor to agree to this.”

While Travis was already a Super Bowl champion when he started dating Taylor in summer 2023, his fame reached a new level when they made their romance public in September 2023. After Travis and his teammates won the Super Bowl in February, he booked a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series Grotesquerie

Costar Niecy Nash-Betts revealed Travis’ involvement in the show when she shared a clip on Instagram ​in May. “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie,” she told her followers before panning the camera to Travis. The Ohio native added, “Coming into new territory with Niecy!”

While not much is known about Travis’ role on the show, an insider previously told Life & Style that Taylor insisted he is a “natural” in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, Travis has been perfecting his acting chops by starring in several commercials and serving as a guest host on Saturday Night Live throughout his football career.

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” he told ESPN in January.

Taylor is best known for her singing career, though she has also grown comfortable in front of the camera through various acting roles. The “Anti-Hero” singer has had small roles in films including Valentine’s Day, Cats and Amsterdam, while she also starred in the 2020 documentary Miss Americana.