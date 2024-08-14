Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are quickly headed towards an engagement – but not before the NFL hunk signs an ironclad prenup that’s threatening to take some of the gloss off their romantic bliss, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” the insider says. “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

Taylor, 34, reportedly has a net worth of more than $1 billion, while Travis, 34, is estimated to be worth $70 million. The A-listers started dating during summer 2023 and have made their relationship work, despite their rigorous schedules.

But as they prepare to take the next steps, they’re still doing so with caution, according to the insider. “There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” the source admits. “They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

Figuring out the logistics hasn’t totally taken the romance out of what will be a very special moment, though, as the insider points out that Taylor and Travis are simply “more focused on their respective brands and bank balances than anyone else on planet Earth.”

Over the past few months, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship, with Taylor on tour in Europe and Travis back in the United States with his own work obligations. However, he managed to make it across the pond to attend some Eras tour shows in June and July before he had to get back to Kansas City for preseason football practice.

The “Fortnight” singer will be back stateside before the end of August, as the European leg of her tour concludes on August 20. She’ll then be free for the month of September to support Travis for the beginning of the NFL season. The tour picks up again with more U.S. shows in October and early November, followed by Canada dates in November and December. The final show is on December 8 in Vancouver.

As Life & Style previously reported, Taylor is looking forward to “nesting” with her man and spending some quiet time in Kansas City once she’s back from Europe. “He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” the source spilled. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”

The professional athlete bought a $6 million mansion amid the frenzy surrounding his relationship with Taylor in 2023. The six-bedroom home offers them more privacy than his previous residence.

The Chiefs will play in their first preseason game of the 2024 NFL season on Saturday, August 17.